Crews locate body of worker missing since partial building collapse

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews have located the body of a missing worker after a building partially collapsed in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, according to the City Manager.

Our sister station WLWT reports that City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced the discovery through a letter to the mayor and members of city council.

The collapse happened just before 1 pm Monday as construction crews poured concrete on the seventh floor.

Four people were pulled from the rubble and have since been released from area hospitals, while a fifth person was treated and released at the scene.

The worker’s identity has not yet been released.

