CLEVELAND (WJW) – A little bit of Hollywood was in Northeast Ohio Friday night.

Film crews were set up in the area of Clifton Boulevard and West 104th Street to get some shots for “Shooting Stars,” a biopic about Akron-born basketball legend LeBron James and his high school run with the Fab 5 to the championship in 2003.

The road was closed for several hours and the Fab Five Films production company asked people who live in the neighborhood to keep their distance and avoid mowing their lawns.

Filming in and around Cleveland started in mid-April and goes until June.