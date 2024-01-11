DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the investigation continues into the cyberattack on the Ohio Lottery, customers are urged to keep an eye on their credit.

The incident occurred Christmas Eve 2023, which impacted some internal applications of the Ohio Lottery.

“Protecting our consumers and retailers remains a top priority of the Lottery,” said Ohio Lottery. “Out of an abundance of caution, we urge customers and retailers to be vigilant in monitoring their account statements for fraudulent or irregular activity.”

Credit monitoring tips suggested include contacting a credit bureau, like Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. By contacting one of the companies, you will be able to put a fraud alert on your account, freeze credit accounts and sign up for a free credit report.

If found that your data was compromised, you will be contacted by the Lottery.

“The incident did not involve any Ohio Lottery games or the technology systems on which the Lottery operates,” the Lottery said. “The Lottery is working diligently to restore all cashing options in the very near future.”

The organization says it is still safe to purchase tickets from machines found across the state.