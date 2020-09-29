Crash leads to Ohio man arrested after driving around with passenger that was already dead

Ohio

by: Kathryn Ghion

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The driver has been arrested after an accident on I-470 on Monday afternoon where a body was discovered at the scene.

Authorities in Belmont County say 36-year-old David Allen Saunders was ejected from a car when it veered off the road and hit a sign near Exit 214.

First, officials believed he died as a result of the accident, but then learned that wasn’t the case.

Saunders was reported missing on Monday to St. Clairsville police.

According to an arrest warrant out of Belmont County, the driver, John Polen of St. Clairsville, was wanted for offenses against a human corpse.

The warrant states that after a coroner examination of the passenger, Saunders,had been dead for several hours or longer.

Cause of death is unknown at this time.

John Polen

The warrant also says Polen was presumably under the the influence of drugs at the crash.

He was arrested in Wheeling on the warrant out of Belmont County and arraigned in Ohio County Tuesday morning.

Polen remains in the Northern Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

