DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a sheriff’s office vehicle left a woman dead early Saturday in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 1:20 a.m., a Hyundai Sonata was heading east on U.S. 22 in Union Township when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer.

Tessa Hicks, 25, of Clarksville, Ohio, the driver of the Sonata, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Explorer, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Terrance Meehan, 57, suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.