COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people — two young children and a young man — are dead after a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and three victims inside.

Potts called the two young victims “babies” and the third victim a “young man,” but did not elaborate on their specific ages or relation to each other.

“There’s a mother now that will have to go on in her life with two young babies that she no longer gets to raise,” Potts said. “They don’t get to get married. They don’t get to go to school.”

WATCH: Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts full press briefing from the scene of the shooting

At the scene, officers attempted life-saving measures, but all three victims were pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m., police said.

Potts did not have suspect information to provide at the scene.

“Whoever did this, they didn’t take the time to see who was inside the car,” she said. “This is reckless gun violence.”

As Potts spoke to the press at the scene, people could be heard grieving.

“This is unacceptable,” Potts said, calling on the public to help the police put an end to gun violence in the city. “I am p*****. I am p*****. I speak for the division, the officers who have to go to these runs day in and day out, it’s getting tiresome. We need the community to help us. This gun violence has got to stop.”

These appear to be the 184th, 185th, and 186th homicides in Columbus for 2021.

“There’s nothing I can say to this family that’s going to bring them closure other than the fact that whoever you are, we will find out who you are and we will hunt you down until we get you,” Potts said.

