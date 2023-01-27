Related video: Family pet survives coyote attack in Stark County

(WJW) – Coyote mating season is upon us, meaning that sightings are likely to go up across the state of Ohio in the coming months.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are common in all of Ohio’s 88 counties. They become more active during mating season, which ODNR says is between January and March.

As nocturnal animals, coyotes are most active between dusk and dawn. They hunt small mammals like rabbits and mice, but small pets can also be in danger.

Last March, FOX 8 reported on a coyote attack on a small dog in a Willoughby Hills backyard.

So, how do you keep your pets and family safe?

According to ODNR, remove all “attractants” like garbage and outdoor pet food before dusk. You should also bring in small dogs and cats at night when coyotes are most active.

If a coyote comes onto your property, ODNR experts suggest shouting or clapping loudly to scare it off.

If the coyote doesn’t seem afraid of humans, you may need to contact a nuisance trapper. You can find one near you by calling the Division of Wildlife at 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

You can learn more about coyotes in Ohio at odnr.gov.