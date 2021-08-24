Hear from Ohio health leaders who expect a rise in RSV and coronavirus cases among children, in the video above

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates.

The data ranks counties as high, substantial, moderate, or low.

Here is a map of transmission rates in Ohio for the time period of Monday, Aug. 16 through Sunday Aug. 22:

Ashtabula is the only county with an orange substantial rating. The rest are in the red with a high transmission rate.

You can track COVID transmission rates in Ohio by county here.

As many schools are going back to school this week and some even went back last week, districts are laying out their policies on masking for students, staff and guests. You can read more about it by clicking here.

Nineteen students are in quarantine after Berkshire Local Schools’ superintendent confirms there are four active COVID-19 cases in the district.

And week 2 of high school football is already seeing cancelations due to coronavirus positive cases and students in quarantine.

Stores in Northeast Ohio are also revising their mask policies. Click here to find out which businesses have made changes.

Another virus is seeing a surge in Ohio. RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a highly contagious seasonal virus that targets the lungs. It’s typically seen by doctors in young children in the winter months but has recently spiked this summer.