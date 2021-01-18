COVID-19 pushing wedding dates back another year

After people pushing wedding dates back due to COVID-19, wedding venues are busier than ever.

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A wedding is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but what happens if that date keeps getting pushed back because of a pandemic?

“Most of our weddings rescheduled. We’re pretty much already booked up before the season started to book up, said Dayton Outdoor Weddings owner John Boucuvalas.

Boucuvalas says his venues typically see around 55 to 65 weddings a year. The pandemic nearly cut that in half. The cancelations and reschedulings pushed many COVID-19 weddings into 2021. For those recently engaged, finding a free venue this year might be tough.

“The Christmas season, Valentines day is coming up, New Year. So, a lot of engagements are going to have to plan on getting married in 2022,” said Boucuvalas.

Along with Dayton Outdoor Weddings, Magnolia Estate Wedding venues have also been hit by the pandemic.

“We had to reschedule a lot of our brides, especially last year March to maybe even this year March this year May,” said Magnolia Estate Co-Owner Julio Gonzalez.

The estate typically saw over 200 weddings before the pandemic. Gonzalez says they hope 2021 puts them back on track.

“Just make sure we’re going through the motions. Make sure we’re in this together. Making sure everyone’s safe. It’s been difficult to say the least,” said Gonzalez.