COVID-19 metric shows increase in Dayton region, DeWine stresses number is not yet room for alarm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday that health experts are “keeping an eye” on the Dayton region, as one metric used to track COVID-19 data shows an increase in the area.

The R 0 , pronounced as R naught, is a metric used to describe the number of people who could contract a disease from a contagious person. If R 0 is 1, this indicates that one contagious person can typically infect one new person if no intervention is taken. If R 0 is greater than 1, each contagious person could cause an infection in more than one new person.

With COVID-19, the R 0 is estimated at 2.5, according to the CDC, meaning anyone with the virus would give it to between two and three people if no intervention was taken such as washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing, and other prevention efforts.

In Ohio, this number was as high as 1.9 in March and a little lower than 1 on June 1, according to the most recent calculation from the state. Governor DeWine said in his Thursday news conference that officials have seen a slight increase in R 0 measurements from the last few days of May and first few days of June.

As they worked to monitor the spread of the virus, state officials split the state of Ohio into eight regions. Several of these regions, including the Dayton area, have seen a slight increase in the R 0 measurement.

Region 3, including Dayton:

➡1.07.



The slight increase that we’re seeing in several parts of the state is visible here. @OHDeptofHealth is keeping an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/e29Z7KNEkO — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 11, 2020

“The slight increase we’re seeing in several parts of the state is certainly visible here and our health department is keeping an eye on the Dayton region,” Governor DeWine said.

He says at least once a week, the state will release an update on those numbers and stressed that their data is typically ten days behind the current situation.

“Even the Dayton numbers, I don’t think is yet room for alarm, but that’s what the numbers are,” he said.

DeWine spoke with health officials from the Cincinnati area, who said they saw an uptick that they believe coincided with Mother’s Day.

“They saw an uptick for three days and then they saw it go back down to that base line,” said DeWine.

Dr. Amy Acton noted that there are roughly 30 other indicators that health experts are using to track COVID-19 data. DeWine announced Thursday that Dr. Acton is stepping down from her position as the Ohio Department of Health Director but has been asked to stay on as his Chief Health Advisor.

The Governor also made a point of saying that the daily hospitalization and ICU numbers that are released remain fairly flat.