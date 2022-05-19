COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a law allowing the state to reduce funding to local municipalities by the amount those communities collected through the use of traffic cameras.

The court has also upheld a requirement that cities must pay an advance deposit to cover court costs related to enforcing the ticket program.

The court’s unanimous decision Thursday found that a 2019 law creating those requirements doesn’t conflict with the Ohio Constitution’s provision governing communities’ home rule.

The ruling responded to a lawsuit brought by Newburgh Heights and East Cleveland challenging the state requirements.