Court hearing for lawsuit against 10 p.m. ‘last call’ rule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court hearing for the state’s 10 p.m. ‘last call’ rule will be held at 10 a.m. today.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by a group of restaurants that previously sued the City of Columbus over a 10 p.m. closing order.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order against enforcement of Ohio’s 10 p.m. ‘last call’ rule by Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

The following bars and restaurants have signed onto the lawsuit:

Pins Mechanical Co.

16 Bit Bar + Arcade

Late Night Slice

Odfellows

Threes Above High

Pastimes Pub & Grill

Quarry Co. Bar and Grill

Zeno’s

Oldfield’s

Leo’s on the Alley

After the ordinance was blocked, DeWine asked the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to enact a 10 p.m. ‘last call’ rule statewide.

That rule went into effect Friday.

The lawsuit seeks to block the state from enforcing the 10 p.m. last call rule and any other materially identical order. Attorney Ed Hastie argues the state has not provided any reliable scientific data or evidence to establish why existing safety guidelines are effective at 9:59 p.m. but not after 10 p.m.

In a legal response filed against the lawsuit, lawyers for the state argue the lawsuit is simply ‘partisan, personal opposition’ to steps the state has taken in the fight against coronavirus. The state argues a courtroom is not the proper venue to argue the issue.

