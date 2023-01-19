Editor’s Note: The video above is of previous coverage on Linndale police.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A couple has filed a federal lawsuit against two Linndale police officers alleging a violation of their civil rights, false arrest, and excessive force.

Fred Haynes and Shannon Moneypenny filed the lawsuit this month in U.S. District Court.

Haynes has told the FOX 8 I-Team the officers stopped him in December 2020 and accused him of failing to stop at a stop sign. Haynes said he stopped.

According to the lawsuit, Haynes and Moneypenny allege the two officers, Shane Slater and Harold Lora, smashed their car windows, pointed a gun at Haynes and shoved him to the ground during the traffic stop.

Haynes says both he and Moneypenny were handcuffed following the stop. Haynes was arrested on several charges. Moneypenny was not charged.

Linndale officials did not respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

A court document, however, filed by the attorney representing the officers denies the allegations. The document states the officers made “23” requests for Haynes to exit the vehicle. The document further states that after Haynes refused to obey the lawful orders, the driver’s side window was broken to get him out of the vehicle.

In November 2021, Haynes entered guilty pleas in Parma Municipal Court to minor misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and unsafe vehicle. He was ordered to pay a fine.

Haynes also showed the I-Team video he recorded on his home security cameras showing Linndale officers going through a stop sign near his house, without stopping.

The I-Team showed the video to Linndale police in 2021. The chief sent us an email in November of 2021 stating, “Police officers in the line of duty may safely bypass traffic control devices, and officers do not have to be responding to calls or arresting someone. He added the officers were involved in traffic enforcement around the area but not at that location.

He said officers are reminded to obey all laws and to safely conduct law enforcement patrols.