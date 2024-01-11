(WKBN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown had some star-studded help Thursday as he works to bring awareness to the fentanyl crisis.

Brown had a hearing Thursday in Washington D.C. with country music star Jason “Jelly Roll” DeFord.

The singer has been very transparent about his previous drug use, even serving time for crack cocaine charges.

Brown is pushing for a new bill, the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, that goes after the fentanyl supply coming out of Mexico and China.

DeFord said he was a part of the problem, and now he wants to be part of the solution.

“I brought my community down. I hurt people. I was the uneducated man playing chemist in the kitchen with drugs I knew nothing about. Just like these drug dealers are going right now when they are mixing every drug on the market with fentanyl, and they’re killing the people we love,” he said.

Senator Sherrod Brown said last year, 110,000 Americans died from unintentional drug overdoses.