Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Ohio that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

1 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Licking County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.6 per 100K people (#1,401 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 9 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

2 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Allen County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.8 per 100K people (#1,396 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

3 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Miami County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.2 per 100K people (#1,372 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

4 / 50 Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Fairfield County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.2 per 100K people (#1,369 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 9 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

5 / 50 Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Trumbull County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.4 per 100K people (#1,356 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

6 / 50 JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Portage County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.5 per 100K people (#1,348 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

7 / 50 Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#44. Lucas County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.8 per 100K people (#1,262 nationally, 51 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 22 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

8 / 50 Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lawrence County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.0 per 100K people (#1,253 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

9 / 50 Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hancock County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.0 per 100K people (#1,249 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

10 / 50 Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wood County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.1 per 100K people (#1,235 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

11 / 50 LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ottawa County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.4 per 100K people (#1,219 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

12 / 50 Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Logan County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.0 per 100K people (#1,190 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

13 / 50 Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Ross County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.0 per 100K people (#1,187 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

14 / 50 Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Erie County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.2 per 100K people (#1,173 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

15 / 50 Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Montgomery County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.2 per 100K people (#1,171 nationally, 71 deaths)

– 11 pedestrian deaths

– 3 bicyclist deaths

– 21 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-75 (5 fatalities)

16 / 50 OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ashtabula County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.3 per 100K people (#1,167 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

17 / 50 Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Huron County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.7 per 100K people (#1,134 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

18 / 50 James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marion County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.7 per 100K people (#1,132 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

19 / 50 Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Muskingum County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.9 per 100K people (#1,121 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

20 / 50 Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Putnam County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.5 per 100K people (#1,089 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

21 / 50 w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tuscarawas County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.0 per 100K people (#1,045 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-77 (5 fatalities)

22 / 50 Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wayne County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.4 per 100K people (#1,013 nationally, 18 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

23 / 50 Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Geauga County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.7 per 100K people (#996 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

24 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Madison County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.9 per 100K people (#987 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

25 / 50 Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Union County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.2 per 100K people (#962 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

26 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Coshocton County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.4 per 100K people (#950 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

27 / 50 Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mercer County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.6 per 100K people (#936 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

28 / 50 Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#23. Clark County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.9 per 100K people (#917 nationally, 23 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

29 / 50 Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pickaway County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.1 per 100K people (#909 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

30 / 50 Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Van Wert County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.4 per 100K people (#896 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

31 / 50 Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Henry County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.1 per 100K people (#858 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

32 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Brown County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.3 per 100K people (#849 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

33 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Shelby County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.6 per 100K people (#833 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

34 / 50 OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ashland County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.0 per 100K people (#815 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

35 / 50 David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Athens County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.1 per 100K people (#808 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

36 / 50 Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hardin County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.5 per 100K people (#782 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

37 / 50 Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Seneca County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.9 per 100K people (#757 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

38 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fayette County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.8 per 100K people (#723 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

39 / 50 Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fulton County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.1 per 100K people (#714 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

40 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Darke County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.2 per 100K people (#709 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

41 / 50 Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Scioto County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.5 per 100K people (#696 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

42 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pike County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.0 per 100K people (#677 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

43 / 50 User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sandusky County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.0 per 100K people (#675 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

44 / 50 Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Meigs County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.4 per 100K people (#664 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

45 / 50 Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Perry County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.4 per 100K people (#564 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

46 / 50 Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Highland County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.5 per 100K people (#561 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

47 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Carroll County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.1 per 100K people (#540 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

48 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Preble County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.8 per 100K people (#512 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

49 / 50 Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 29.0 per 100K people (#437 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

50 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Harrison County, Ohio

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 61.5 per 100K people (#85 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities