The Downtown Area of Dayton Ohio as seen from the bike trails along the Great Miami River. (Getty Images)

While significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, unemployment rates remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from April. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Ohio using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in May 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

#50. Geauga County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 48,585 people (1,537 unemployed)

#49. Wood County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 70,335 people (2,236 unemployed)

#48. Portage County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 86,137 people (2,742 unemployed)

#47. Medina County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 98,713 people (3,137 unemployed)

#46. Clark County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 64,268 people (2,121 unemployed)

#45. Morgan County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,075 people (244 unemployed)

#44. Hocking County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 13,172 people (443 unemployed)

#43. Henry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,931 people (444 unemployed)

#42. Fayette County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,825 people (464 unemployed)

#41. Huron County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 28,628 people (978 unemployed)

#40. Lake County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 125,947 people (4,287 unemployed)

#39. Summit County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 268,288 people (9,200 unemployed)

#38. Carroll County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,787 people (443 unemployed)

#37. Perry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,275 people (566 unemployed)

#36. Clinton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,373 people (641 unemployed)

#35. Muskingum County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 41,570 people (1,462 unemployed)

#34. Ashtabula County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 44,113 people (1,556 unemployed)

#33. Stark County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 184,135 people (6,387 unemployed)

#32. Brown County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,944 people (720 unemployed)

#31. Montgomery County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 251,642 people (9,163 unemployed)

#30. Hardin County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,227 people (486 unemployed)

#29. Allen County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 46,694 people (1,744 unemployed)

#28. Harrison County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,523 people (250 unemployed)

#27. Guernsey County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,035 people (681 unemployed)

#26. Ottawa County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 21,445 people (812 unemployed)

#25. Richland County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 50,983 people (1,944 unemployed)

#24. Gallia County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,456 people (483 unemployed)

#23. Highland County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 17,606 people (687 unemployed)

#22. Crawford County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 17,983 people (698 unemployed)

#21. Washington County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 26,893 people (1,055 unemployed)

#20. Columbiana County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 45,238 people (1,745 unemployed)

#19. Lorain County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 155,183 people (5,999 unemployed)

#18. Jackson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,674 people (511 unemployed)

#17. Lawrence County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 23,583 people (942 unemployed)

#16. Belmont County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 27,112 people (1,084 unemployed)

#15. Erie County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 37,838 people (1,501 unemployed)

#14. Mahoning County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 99,366 people (3,941 unemployed)

#13. Noble County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,612 people (188 unemployed)

#12. Vinton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,529 people (227 unemployed)

#11. Pike County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,511 people (477 unemployed)

#10. Trumbull County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 83,847 people (3,458 unemployed)

#9. Lucas County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 205,870 people (8,456 unemployed)

#8. Cuyahoga County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 605,991 people (24,766 unemployed)

#7. Adams County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,328 people (471 unemployed)

#6. Athens County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 25,617 people (1,081 unemployed)

#5. Coshocton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 13,939 people (603 unemployed)

#4. Jefferson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 27,046 people (1,194 unemployed)

#3. Scioto County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 30,013 people (1,348 unemployed)

#2. Meigs County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,628 people (397 unemployed)

#1. Monroe County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,213 people (247 unemployed)