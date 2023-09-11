Video above: Celina police speak on deadly officer-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The 19-year-old man who died after a shooting in Butler County has been identified.

According to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, Cameron J. Duskin of Cincinnati was the person who police officers found dead in Fairfield. His cause of death was attributed to gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the area of Symmes Road and McGreevy Drive on Thursday, Sept. 7, around 10 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery and a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Duskin deceased inside a vehicle that had crashed into a semi-trailer.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-9201 or Sergeant Bryan Carnes at 513-867-6005.