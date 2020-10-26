Coronavirus Monday update: Ohio surpasses 200,000 cases, as 2,116 new cases recorded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio has now passed more than 200,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Monday, Oct. 26, a total of 200,231 (+2,116) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,217 (+11) deaths and 18,235 (+140) hospitalizations.

On the latest public health advisory map from the state Department of Health, Clark, Greene and Mercer counties are at level 3, or red, in the Miami Valley. Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties are at level 2, or orange. There are 38 counties at level 3, the most since the pandemic began.

There are now 74% of Ohioans living in counties at level 3. And 71 counties are showing a high incidence of disease spread, per CDC guidelines.