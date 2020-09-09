COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.
As of Wednesday, September 9, a total of 132,965 (+973) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,324 (+26) deaths and 14,083 (+116) hospitalizations. There are presumed 110,279 recovered cases in the state.
The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.
Governor DeWine is expected to hold his next news conference Thursday afternoon.
Tuesday, DeWine addressed rumors circulated by many, including a state representative, over the weekend about people being forced into “FEMA camps.” Calls it “crazy, ridiculous internet rumors” and “absolutely ridiculous.”
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Annual Marigold Festival in Huber Heights canceled due to pandemic
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 973 new cases, 26 additional deaths reported
- Miami University students will resume in-person, hybrid classes Sept. 21
- Fauci sticks with projection of vaccine in 2021 while Trump aims for October
- A pandemic Halloween in LA: Trick-or-treating, haunted houses off-limits; car parades OK