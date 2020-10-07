Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,424 new cases, 23 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, a total of 162,723 (+1,424) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,970 (+23) deaths and 16,091 (+119) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 139,831 recovered cases in the state.

DeWine spoke about President Donald Trump’s diagnosis of COVID-19 and hospitalization over the weekend. He said he drew five main conclusions from the news and encouraged Ohioans to reach their own.

“One, even the leader of our great country can get the virus,” DeWine said. “It can happen to anyone. No one is immune. Second, while testing is important, even very frequent testing cannot substitute for masks and social distancing.”

DeWine also mentioned mask-wearing, social-distancing and contact-tracing as his other conclusions.

In discussing the latest statewide COVID-19 numbers, DeWine continued to express concern at having over 1,000 new cases each day for several days in a row, especially in the western part of the state.

Athens County is ranked second in occurrences at 277.1 per 100,000 residents. Franklin County and its neighboring counties are all outside of the top 10.

In looking at hospitalization rates, DeWine said concern this summer that young people might infect older people with COVID-19 may be bearing out. He noted that the statewide rate is starting to increase, with those 60 or older accounting for 70% of admissions.

According to data provided by the Ohio Department of Health, central Ohio has all but disappeared from the state’s top 10 list for COVID-19 positivity rate.

“It is of interest just geographically, most of these, first of all, are rural counties and second, with a couple of exceptions, most of them are northwest, western part of the state,” DeWine said.

The next coronavirus advisory map is expected to be announced Thursday, during DeWine’s regular briefing.