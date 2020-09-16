Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,033 new cases, 49 additional deaths

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Wednesday, September 16, a total of 140,518 (+1,033) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,555 (+49) deaths and 14,560 (+79) hospitalizations. There are presumed 118,443 recovered cases in the state. 

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledged the number of deaths reported Tuesday is the largest number in a 24 hour period in several months. He pointed out that not all of these deaths actually occurred in the last day.

The Miami Valley has five counties listed in the top 10 counties with the highest occurrences of COVID-19, according to ODH. This includes Mercer, Shelby, Montgomery, Darke and Miami County.

Governor DeWine was joined by Ursel McElroy, Director of the Department of Aging. McElroy says they test for three reasons in nursing homes: if they have symptoms, if someone tests positive all residents and staff are tested, routine staff testing based on spread in the community.

McElroy says at this time they have around 160,000 people between staff and residents in nursing homes that need to be tested in Ohio.

The latest update on Ohio’s coronavirus alert system, is scheduled to be released during DeWine’s Thursday briefing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS