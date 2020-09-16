Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,033 new cases, 49 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, September 16, a total of 140,518 (+1,033) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,555 (+49) deaths and 14,560 (+79) hospitalizations. There are presumed 118,443 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledged the number of deaths reported Tuesday is the largest number in a 24 hour period in several months. He pointed out that not all of these deaths actually occurred in the last day.

The Miami Valley has five counties listed in the top 10 counties with the highest occurrences of COVID-19, according to ODH. This includes Mercer, Shelby, Montgomery, Darke and Miami County.

All 88 Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/93215Ean28 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 15, 2020

Governor DeWine was joined by Ursel McElroy, Director of the Department of Aging. McElroy says they test for three reasons in nursing homes: if they have symptoms, if someone tests positive all residents and staff are tested, routine staff testing based on spread in the community.

McElroy says at this time they have around 160,000 people between staff and residents in nursing homes that need to be tested in Ohio.

The latest update on Ohio’s coronavirus alert system, is scheduled to be released during DeWine’s Thursday briefing.