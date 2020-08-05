Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday: 96,305 cases, 3,596 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will release the latest Ohio COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 5 a total of 96,305(+1,199) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,596(+26) deaths and 11,231 (+112) hospitalizations. There are 71,338 presumed patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio. 

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

No briefing is planned Wednesday or Thursday. The next briefing will take place Friday at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced all students K-12 will have to wear masks in the classroom this fall, He said he would be signing an Ohio Department of Health order Tuesday.

Previously, Ohio’s mask mandate only included students 10 years of age and older.

There are exceptions for students with special needs, DeWine added.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. DeWine announced former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton would be leaving the governor’s office and return to her previous job a the Columbus Foundation.

