Coronavirus in Ohio update: 637 new cases, 3 deaths as of Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, Aug. 23, a total of 114,802 (+637) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,978 (+3) deaths and 12,800 (+22) hospitalizations. There are presumed 94,825 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s next scheduled briefing on the state’s fight against the coronavirus is scheduled for Tuesday.

DeWine opened Thursday’s briefing with a look at the latest numbers. He remarked that after three straight days of fewer than 1,000 cases, we are now over 1,000. This trend continued into Saturday (1,119 new cases).

The governor revealed the latest map of counties under the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. All central Ohio counties, other than Franklin, are no longer red.

DeWine said Franklin County is trending down and may no longer be red by next week.

DeWine said once again that the state has seen a fundamental shift with cases going up in the rural communities.

DeWine said adult day centers and senior centers may open beginning Sept. 21 in a reduced capacity if they can meet certain standards.

On Wednesday, DeWine announced the signing of a health order that provides guidelines for Ohio sports to move forward this fall.

DeWine added schools will also be allowed to play fall sports in the spring if that’s what they decide to do.

No spectators will be allowed, other than family members or those ‘very close’ to the particular child.