Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 844 new cases, 10 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted held an update on COVID-19 in the state as well as the reopening of schools at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, a total of 116,495 (+844) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,996 (+10) deaths and 12,956 (+97) hospitalizations. There are presumed 96,728 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Data released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health shows COVID-19 continues to grow in rural counties.

Gov. Mike DeWine said those counties have populations less than 60,000 people.

DeWine clarified spectator limits for indoor and outdoor sporting events.

Last week, DeWine announced all fall sports would be allowed and that spectators will be limited to family members of the athletes, band members and cheerleaders taking part in the event.

On Tuesday, he reinforced his order that outdoor sporting events will have a limit of 1,500 fans or 15% of fixed permanent seating capacity to allow for social distancing throughout the entirety of the event.

For indoor events, DeWine said the limit will be 300 fans or 15 percent of fixed permanent seating capacity.

It was announced Monday that several Ohio House Republicans started an effort to impeach Governor Mike DeWine, because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.