COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 15 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,635,769
|+2,121
|Hospitalizations
|110,874
|+231
|ICU admissions
|13,049
|+19
|Deaths*
|35,372
|+367
The 21-day case average is below 5,500.
The department reported 3,401 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,201,063 which is 61.6% of the state’s population. And 4,071 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|2,074
|8.6%
|18.1%
|In ICU
|406
|9.9%
|23.27%
|On ventilator
|297
|6.01%
|68.63%
February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, Hilliard City School District announced it will rescind its mask mandate starting this week.