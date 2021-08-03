Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,769 new cases reported, more than double 21-day average

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, a total of 1,132,798 (+1,769) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,129 (+124) hospitalizations and 8,488 (+13) ICU admissions.

ODH reported 38 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,530. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The new cases for Tuesday is more than double the 21-day average.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.