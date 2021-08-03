Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,769 new cases reported, more than double 21-day average

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has reported the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, a total of 1,132,798 (+1,769) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,129 (+124) hospitalizations and 8,488 (+13) ICU admissions.

ODH reported 38 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,530. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The new cases for Tuesday is more than double the 21-day average.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Ohio sales tax holiday: What you need to know before you shop Aug. 6-8

Cleveland house explosion

Watch Cuomo respond to NY AG’s investigation concluding he sexually harassed women

Watch NY AG James reveals findings of Cuomo investigation

Several injured outside Pentagon

More News