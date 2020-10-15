Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 14, a total of 173,665 (+2,039) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,033 (+16) deaths and 16,716 (+151) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 145,969 recovered cases in the state.

On Tuesday, DeWine continued to express alarm at the spread of the virus in recent weeks. He said there have been an average of 1,475 new cases per day over the past week, up from a little over 1,000 just two weeks ago.

But he told Ohioans to brace for things to get worse before they start to get better, especially during the cold-weather months, when people spend more time indoors.

“What we’ve avoided because of what Ohioans have done, and what they’ve not done, is this huge spike where hospitals have been overflowing,” DeWine said. “So many of you have done the basic things [mask-wearing, social-distancing] we know we have to do. I am proud of what you have done. You have made a big, big difference. We have avoided these large outbreaks other states and countries have seen.”

The latest coronavirus advisory map is expected to be released Thursday. Last week’s map showed 18 counties at level 3, and 58 counties at level 2, the highest total since the system went into place.

Also expected Thursday is the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio schools. There were 596 new cases among students and staff in last week’s report, continuing a weekly trend of hundreds of new cases since schools reopened in August and September.