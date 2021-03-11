Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of March 10, a total of 983,486 (+1,868) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 51,211 (+114) hospitalizations and 7,245 (+5) ICU admissions. A total of 2,086,105 Ohioans — 17.85% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

The ODH also reported an updated total of 17,662 (+160) deaths from COVID-19. In a recent change, the Department of Health is updating the total only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Vaccines are now available to those 50 and older, those in certain occupations and those with certain medical conditions:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

People with type 2 diabetes

Pregnant women

People with end-stage renal disease

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

A state portal for scheduling vaccinations launched Monday. Users can search for vaccine locations by city, county or ZIP code and find links to make appointments. DeWine said the portal will help the state in tracking vaccination efforts in addition to trying to simplify the process for residents.

DeWine has said he will lift all state health orders related to the pandemic once the state achieves a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. To do so, the number of new cases per day will need to average 417 for 14 days.