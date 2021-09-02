Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 7,087 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, September 2, a total of 1,235,089 (+7,087) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 66,253 (+240) hospitalizations and 8,890 (+29) ICU admissions. A total of 6,094,081 Ohioans — 52.13% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 12,599 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 67 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,866. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now more than 3,500. Tuesday’s numbers of cases are the most since the state saw 7,271 on Jan. 21.

The state surpassed 1.2 million cases last Friday, taking 96 days to add 100,000 cases.

With the addition of last Friday’s 4,855 new cases reported by ODH, last week’s Monday-Friday total reached 21,742. That’s the most Ohio has seen since Jan. 25-29.