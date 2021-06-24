Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 303 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, June 24, the ODH reported a total of 1,110,000 (+303) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,405 (+53) hospitalizations and 8,293 (+11) ICU admissions. A total of 5,536,519 people — or 47.4% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 8,951 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 47 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,213. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

During a news conference with the last Vax-A-Million winners, Gov. Mike DeWine remarked that the state was still averaging about 100 deaths a week, and the data on those dying are moving to a younger age.

“The deaths are shifting to a younger age,” DeWine said. “During the winter surge, more than half of the people who were dying were 80 or older. Today, those 40 to 79 … make up more than 65% of our deaths.”

Esperanza Diaz, of Cincinnati, was announced as the final Vax-A-Million winner of the $1 million prize while Sydney Daum, of Brecksville in Cuyahoga County, won the final full-ride scholarship.

Diaz said she got the vaccine early even though she hesitated a bit, worried about how she’d react due to food allergies.

Sydney’s mother said they were planning to get Sydney vaccinated at the end of the summer, before school started.

“Then we learned about Vax-a-Million and decided it was a good time to do it now. I can’t believe it paid off,” she said.

Wednesday’s winners join $1 million winners Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, Mark Cline, of Union County, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, and scholarship winners Sean Horning, of Cincinnati, Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, Joseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village.