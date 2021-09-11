Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 8,405 new cases, 26 ICU admissions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Saturday, Sept. 11, a total of 1,294,162 (+8,405) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,124 (+169) hospitalizations and 9,064 (+26) ICU admissions. A total of 6,170,724 people — or 52.79% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,358 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now nearly 5,500.

A mask order for indoor public spaces began Friday in Columbus. It includes businesses, retail establishments, and bars and restaurants. Franklin County public employees will have to prove vaccination or else be tested twice a week, the board of commissioners announced.

And President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that businesses with at least 100 employees would have to mandate vaccination or require employees be tested weekly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

