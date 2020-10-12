Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: State surpasses 5,000 total deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Monday, Oct. 12, a total of 170,179 (+1,430) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,005 (+6) deaths and 16,442 (+43) hospitalizations.

According to the new Public Health Advisory System map, there are now 18 red counties in the state. There are 58 orange counties, the highest total since the system went into place.

Fayette, Madison, Marion, Pike and Ross counties are now all level 3 in the latest map released by the Ohio Department of Health. 

DeWine calls the upward trend concerning.

The governor said the virus is spreading in more areas of the state and affecting more Ohioans.

Ohio schools reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff on Thursday, continuing a weekly trend of hundreds of new cases since schools reopened in August and September.

