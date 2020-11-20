Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 8,808 new cases reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, a total of 335,423 (+8,808) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,955 (+65) deaths and 23,958 (+398) hospitalizations.

DeWine said Thursday that the 24-hour case change of 7,787 for that day was probably not accurate and lower than the actual number. The Department of Health has been double-checking the results of antigen tests for COVID-19, and a backlog has developed since Monday.

DeWine said 12,000 such tests are being double-checked, with most of them expected to be confirmed. It was unknown when those test results might be added into the daily totals.

A 21-day statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., went into effect Thursday night.

Franklin County moved up to level 4 on the updated advisory map and is the only county at purple this week. Montgomery County is one of three additional counties that are now on the state’s watch list. If current trends continue, it will be in the purple by next week.

Seventy-two of Ohio’s 88 counties are at level 3, or red. The remaining 15 are at level 2.

