Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 2,518 additional cases sets new record high

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Oct. 23, a total of 192,948 (+2,518) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,184(+23) deaths and 17,866 (+184) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 156,421 recovered cases in the state.

The amount of daily cases reported Friday were the highest since Ohio began tracking the data.

There are now 74% of Ohioans living in counties at level 3. And 71 counties are showing a high incidence of disease spread, per CDC guidelines.

Three counties are on the watch list to move up to level 4: Hamilton, Cuyahoga and Clark. No counties have reached level 4, or purple — which is the highest level — during the pandemic.

DeWine remained concerned over increased hospitalization rates in the state. On Oct. 9, he said there were 853 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. As of today, the number is 1,293 patients.

“We must prevent overwhelming our hospital system to ensure that Ohioans can receive inpatient treatment for COVID-19 and other care,” DeWine said.

Even as cases rise, DeWine seemed to indicate that he did not want to direct schools on how they should handle in-person learning or hospitals on how they handle elective surgeries. He said the state would study COVID-19 spread in schools and that any potential restrictions at hospitals, which suspended elective procedures in the spring, would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

When asked about the Buckeyes game Saturday, DeWine expressed concern about people hosting watch parties.

“You can watch the Buckeyes, but you don’t have to watch them with a large number of people and if you feel the necessity of watching them with a group of people wear a mask. You can wear mask inside,” said DeWine.

Ohio State University and the Big Ten have said they’re taking every precaution for the game against Nebraska.