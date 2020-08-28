Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,296 new cases, 29 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, August 28, a total of 120,124 (+1,296) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,105 (+29) deaths and 13,221 (+71) hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine says it’s not surprising we are seeing an increase in cases as students head back to school.

In the latest Public Health Advisory system, three Miami Valley counties were red.

Governor DeWine says since the beginning of the pandemic we have worked to increase our testing capacity.

“We’re not where we need to be… it’s a work in progress,” said DeWine.

He says the state needs to keep pushing for new ways to test for COVID-19.

DeWine said he will pause the assisted living facility testing ordered last week in order to make sure the tests are accurate and the collection process is working. Control testing has started today with results coming early next week.

Regarding schools, DeWine says parents need to be able to call a school and alert them to a positive test. He says schools need to quickly report information to the Department of Health to make the information quickly available to the public.