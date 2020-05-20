Cops: Robbery suspect escapes despite being run over by car

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Akron say a robbery suspect who jumped from a moving car was run over by the vehicle but still managed to flee from police.
Akron police saw the man jump from the rear of the car around 9:15 p.m. Monday. He was then struck when the car spun around, but he ran off and remains at large.
Authorities said the man has been identified, but they didn’t release his name.
Two other men who were in the vehicle were both arrested on weapons charges. The driver told police that the man who jumped from the vehicle had been trying to rob him and the other passenger.
