Breaking News
Woman, dog killed in Dayton house fire
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cops: Man shot teen in her home, then turned gun on himself

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man apparently shot and killed an Ohio teenager in her home and then turned the gun on himself.

Wood County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pemberville home where 17-year-old Cierra McCrory lived with her mother, who found the bodies of her daughter and 19-year-old Lukas Miller, of Clay Township. While an initial investigation found the deaths were an apparent murder-suicide, authorities are still working to determine what relationship McCrory and Miller had and what spurred the shooting.

McCrory was a junior at Eastwood High School. Miller had also been a student at Eastwood, withdrawing about three years ago.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS