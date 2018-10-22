Conversations between Skylar Richardson and doctor now allowed in trial

CARLISLE, Ohio (WLWT) – Statements made by Brooke Skylar Richardson to her doctor while she was pregnant may soon be allowed to be used in her trial, thanks to a ruling from the Court of Appeals.

WLWT reports that Richardson’s defense attorneys say they are disappointed in the decision to allow the statements.

They argued that the conversations she had with her doctor are protected by physician-patient privilege, but the court says the statements and her “reactions upon learning of her pregnancy are not protected by the Physician-Patient Privilege.”

Richardson is accused of killing her newborn baby and burying the body in the backyard of her parents’ home in Carlisle last year.

She is facing charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.