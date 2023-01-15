COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, Director of Education Interactions and Performances at COSI, to make Oobleck.

The name “Oobleck” comes from the Dr. Seuss book “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” and is made by simply combining water and corn starch.

Oobleck is a non-newtonian fluid which means that it acts like a solid or a liquid based on how much fore is being acted on it.

You can watch the experiment in the video player above.

You still have time to check out the exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaur, organized by the American Museum of Natural History, which is included with admission and will be at COSI through March 5. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at the Columbus science museum on March 18 and requires a separate ticket. Tickets for the exhibit go on sale March 18. Click here to learn more about the upcoming exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

