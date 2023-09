COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In this weeks “Connecting with COSI”, scientist Joe Wood shows NBC4’s Monica Day and her daughter Presley a very tasty way to explore and learn about archaeology. The secret? A cookie. You can watch the at-home experiment in the player above.

You can find more projects like this one on the “Connects” website through COSI. Reminder, COSI will be closed for the month of September. The Center of Science and Industry will reopen on October 4.