Congressman Tim Ryan tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Congressman Tim Ryan said he has tested positive for COVID-19, posting an announcement of his diagnosis on Twitter Monday.

Ryan said he has mild symptoms and is vaccinated against the virus.

“…I know with it, this illness could be much, much worse,” Ryan tweeted.

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse. (1/3) — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 20, 2021

In his thread announcing his diagnosis, Ryan thanked Mercy Health, where he was diagnosed, and healthcare workers across Ohio for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, I'd like to extend my deepest thanks to Mercy Health who treated me and healthcare workers across Ohio who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines every day. You are the true heroes of this pandemic. (3/3) — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 20, 2021

Ryan, who currently represents Ohio’s 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, was elected to the Ohio State Senate in 1999. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, representing Ohio’s 17th Congressional District.

Ryan is currently one of four Democrats seeking to replace Sen. Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Ryan had a brief run for president in 2019, announcing his candidacy in April and suspending his campaign in late October.