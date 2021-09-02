Rep. Mike Turner: Wright-Patt, other locations may receive funding



WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) – The FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act was passed in the House Armed Services Committee, said Congressman Mike Turner, OH-10.

“Early this morning in the Armed Services Committee, I voted to increase President Biden’s inadequate defense budget that would have left our military without the support they need to keep our Nation safe. I was also able to include significant funding for Wright-Patt,” said Turner. “This legislation helps ensure that our men and women in uniform have the necessary resources to fight terrorism and combat the increasing threats from Russia and China.”

The following initiatives were accepted by the House Armed Services Committee version of the NDAA by a vote of 57-2, Turner says. The House of Representatives has not yet voted on the NDAA.



Military Construction Initiatives:

Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Child Development Center: $24 million

Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Army Reserve Center Training Building: $19 million

Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Human Performance Wing Laboratory: $40 million

Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Bionatronics Research Center Laboratory: $33.8 million

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport – Base-Wide Microgrid: $4.7 million

Camp Perry, Ohio – Red Horse Logistics Complex: $7.8 million

Youngstown Air Reserve Station – Assault Strip Widening: $8.7 million

Funding Authorization Initiatives:

$15 million for the Carbon Industrial Base

$5 million for Thermal Protection System Development

$8.7 million for Trustworthy Chip-Locking Microelectronics Security

$15 million for Defense Community Infrastructure Program

$6 million for Army Land Surveying Systems

$15 million for Metals Affordability Research

$5 million for the Mobile Compact High-Energy Laser

Strengthening Foreign Policy:

Directs a report on the U.S. equipment, property, and classified material that was destroyed, surrendered, or abandoned during the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Supports Poland’s decision to purchase 250 U.S.-made Abrams tanks to increase modernization, lethality, and interoperability with NATO forces

Directs a report on Chinese and Russian chemical and biological weaponization efforts

Addresses directed energy attacks against U.S. personnel by integrating cross-agency efforts to address and mitigate these attacks and ensuring victims receive timely and comprehensive care

Directs a report on China’s military and security developments, including China’s composition, disposition, strength, involvement in Latin America, and expansion of the Belt and Road initiative

Requires a report on Russian influence operations and campaigns that target U.S. military alliances and partnerships

Prohibits the use of funds to implement any activity that recognizes the sovereignty of Russia over Crimea

