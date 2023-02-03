DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Congressman Mike Turner, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, says he is worried that the Biden Administration is not taking the reported Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States seriously.

Witnesses first spotted the balloon in Montana. Now, it is moving eastward across the middle of the country.

“I have been previously briefed on incursions into US airspace by Chinese surveillance balloons,” Rep. Turner said in a Tweet on Friday afternoon.

“This has been and continues to be very troubling. I remain concerned that the Biden Administration is not taking this seriously and is empowering China’s increasing threat to the USA.”

According to the Defense Department’s Press Secretary, Pat Ryder, the balloon is not just floating — it has the ability to maneuver.

The balloon is flying about 60,000 feet, well above civilian air traffic.