CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — A chance to receive a refund is being offered to Coney Island gift card holders.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, guests that currently have outstanding balances will be able to visit the park at 6201 Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati to receive a refund for their balance. To receive the refund, you will need to show the gift card at entry.

Guests attending for the refund will also be able to participate in a merchandise sale. Items for sale are expected to include Coney Island branded accessories, apparel, drinkware and other items.

The event is only open to those with a gift card seeking a refund. It is not open to the public.

If you purchased a 2024 season pass, Coney Island says you have already received a refund.