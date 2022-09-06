COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is honoring and remembering the life of a little girl gone too soon.

Four-year-old Ester Mutivito was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. On Monday, community members gathered for a vigil near the pond where she was found.

“This is just, it’s very tragic and it’s terrible that a mother has to go through this,” said Sierra Garmany.

Garmany used to live in Mutivito’s neighborhood and has been in touch with the girl’s parents. She joined the search on Friday as soon as she heard what was happening.

“I just haven’t been able to sleep, she’s on my mind constantly,” said Garmany. “Because I’m a mother and I have daughters and I have an 18-month-old and I just hold her tightly and I just feel so bad for the parents, for the family.”

Mutivito was reported missing Friday afternoon. She was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road, according to Columbus Police.

Her body was found Saturday in a pond less than a mile away at the Whispering Oaks apartment complex. Memorials are now on both sides of the pond. The latest was put together during Monday night’s vigil.

“It hurts, it hurts, it’s not my child but it hurts,” said Garmany.

The memorial has a picture of Ester in the middle. It’s surrounded by candles and stuffed animals. Garmany says the four-year-old loved playing outside. Garmany says she’s keeping Ester’s family in her prayers and wants the rest of the community to do the same.

“We’re not supposed to bury our children, our children are supposed to bury us,” she said.