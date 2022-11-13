Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Austintown community put on their dancing shoes to celebrate veterans with a 1950s-style get-together on Friday.

The Dance Hall at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown was bustling as Elvis blasted over the speakers and people in 1950s-style clothing served up a barbecue dinner — all to support local veterans.

“It’s very dear to our hearts because most of the members are veterans or have family members who have served,” said Kim Scott, secretary and event organizer.

All the funds from the dinner and basket raffle go toward the local Disabled American Veterans chapter.

A Korean war veteran who was president of the Eagles here 50 years ago was also present at the event. He said he’s grateful to see the community come out and support veterans today.

“I’ve been coming here over 50 years and I’m proud to be a veteran, proud to serve,” Patrick Dixon said.

During the event, the Eagles played each song representing the branches of the military and gave the veterans a standing ovation.

Dixon was recognized as the oldest veteran, and army veteran Shawn Scott was recognized as the youngest.

“Happy to be recognized and saluted,” Dixon said.

“Getting together for Veterans Day, and getting the military branches all together, and having a place to go to celebrate — it’s a nice thing,” Scott said.

About 125 people attended to celebrate the veterans.