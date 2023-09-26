COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Comedian John Mulaney is going back on tour and heading to Columbus with a new hour of stand-up comedy.

Mulaney is performing at the Palace Theatre on Nov. 12 as part of his new headlining comedy tour, the comedian announced on Tuesday.

Tickets are available with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, with additional sales running throughout the week ahead of the general on sale on Friday.

Mulaney, a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning comedian, has sold out venues across North America from Madison Square Garden to the Hollywood Bowl. In 2018, Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

This year’s tour kicks off Nov. 2 in New York with stops across the U.S. in New Orleans, Tampa and more before wrapping up in Arizona on New Year’s Eve. The event will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival, all phone, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Learn more about Mulaney’s upcoming tour here.