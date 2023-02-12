DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A well-known comedian has announced she is bringing her tour to Cincinnati.

Fortune Feimster will be taking the stage to knock your socks off with her comedy act. Feimster is scheduled to be performing at the Taft Theatre in Cincinnati on Saturday March 4 at 7 p.m.

The comedian has been featured on a variety of television shows, movies and comedy shows spanning from “2 Broke Girls” to “Chelsea Lately” to her new Netflix special “Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune”, her website says. She has been more recently recognized as playing Dougie in “Life in Pieces”.

For more than 20 years, the comedian has been entertaining people from all different backgrounds.

Tickets for the comedy show are starting at $26.50 with fees and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. If you are looking to purchase tickets, you may want to buy them sooner rather than later, as a lot of the seating has already been purchased.