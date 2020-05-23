Columbus Zoo welcomes new sea lions, harbor seals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Fans of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will notice some new animals when it reopens.
10 California sea lions and four harbor seals arrived on Friday from Florida. You can find them in “Adventure Cove” when visitors are allowed back sometime this summer.
In the meantime, you can support the Columbus Zoo by clicking here.
