Columbus Zoo staff searching for missing red panda

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Columbus Zoo is searching for a red panda that has gone missing from her habitat.

The small, nocturnal animal and recent mother to two cubs was last seen the evening of July 21 in her Asia Quest habitat, the Zoo stated in a Facebook post.

Staff have conducted an extensive search in the vegetation in and around the red panda’s habitat and throughout the zoo. Other animals living nearby in Asia Quest habitats have been brought indoors so their areas can be thoroughly searched.

The Zoo’s statement reads, in part:

The animal does not present a threat to the public, but the Zoo is eager to locate her. She is the recent mother of two cubs who are still nursing. The Zoo’s care team is prepared to feed the cubs with specialized formula if necessary. The Animal Care team believes she’s likely close by and that she may return on her own, due to her two cubs. Zoo staff are setting up an overnight watch to monitor the area. However, if anyone in the vicinity of the Zoo spots a small red mammal approximately 19 pounds with a long, fluffy striped tail – likely in a tree – please contact the Columbus Zoo immediately at the Security Dispatch number: 614-582-1844. It is best to not approach the red panda, as they are naturally shy and elusive, and we do not want to frighten her. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Footage from security cameras located through the facility are being evaluated by staff, but so far, there have been no sightings or strong evidence of how she went missing.